Butler plays Minnesota

Minnesota (1-1) vs. Butler (2-0)

Hinkle Fieldhouse, Indianapolis; Tuesday, 8:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Minnesota squares up against Butler in an early season matchup. Minnesota came up short in a 71-62 game to Oklahoma in its last outing. Butler is coming off a 79-53 home win against New Orleans in its most recent game.

SENIOR STUDS: Butler’s Sean McDermott, Bryce Nze and Bryce Golden have collectively accounted for 57 percent of all Bulldogs scoring this season.MIGHTY MARCUS: Marcus Carr has connected on 26.7 percent of the 15 3-pointers he’s attempted. He’s also made 50 percent of his free throws this season.

DID YOU KNOW: Minnesota as a collective unit has made 10.5 3-pointers per game this season, which is 10th-most among Division I teams.