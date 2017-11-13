Butler fends off scrappy Princeton for 85-75 victory (Nov 12, 2017)

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) Kelan Martin had a double-double with 20 points and 14 rebounds and Butler held off feisty Princeton 85-75 on Sunday in the Tigers’ season opener.

Kamar Baldwin’s jumper with 16:01 left to play gave the Bulldogs a 50-38 lead, but Princeton methodically began chipping away and drew to 68-64 10 minutes later. After Mike LeBlanc’s jumper with 3:39 left, Butler used an 8-2 run to create a safe cushion and held on for the win.

Henry Baddley made a pair of free throws and a 3-pointer sandwiched between layups by Nate Fowler and Martin – and back-to-back layups by Sean McDermott – and Butler led 33-23 with 5:35 left before halftime. Butler (2-0) was up 41-31 at halftime.

Aaron Thompson scored 15 points on 5-for-6 shooting from the floor and 5 for 7 from the free throw line, Baldwin also scored 15 and Tyler Wideman added 11 for the Bulldogs.

Amir Bell led Princeton with 22 points, Myles Stephens had 21 and Devin Cannady, 12.