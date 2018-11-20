Burch-Manning scores 20, South Dakota beats UMBC 58-52

BIMINI, Bahamas (AP) — Trey Burch-Manning scored 20 points with four 3-pointers and South Dakota beat UMBC 58-52 on Monday night in the Bimini Jam.

Brandon Armstrong added 12 points for the Coyotes (3-2), who held UMBC to 33 percent shooting.

UMBC led 36-35 on Ricky Council II’s layup early in the second half, but Armstrong hit a go-ahead 3 and the Coyotes led 48-41 on Burch-Manning’s 3 with 7:20 to go. The Retrievers went scoreless for nearly 3 ½ minutes, but closed to 56-52 on Joe Sherburne’s free throws with 17 seconds left before Armstrong iced it with two from the line.

UMBC led 18-12 on Brandon Horvath’s free throw, but the Coyotes had a 35-31 halftime advantage on Burch-Manning’s jumper.

Arkel Lamar scored 13 points and Council added 10 for UMBC (4-2), which shot 5 of 24 from long distance (21 percent).