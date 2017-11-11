Buie’s clutch free throws lift Hofstra past Army 77-74 (Nov 10, 2017)

HEMPSTEAD, N.Y. (AP) Justin Wright-Foreman scored 25 points and Desure Buie made clutch free throws with seven seconds remaining as Hofstra eked past Army 77-74 in season openers for both teams Friday night.

In what was a close game throughout – 18 lead changes and 12 ties – Hofstra was nursing a 73-72 lead in the final seconds but Buie made all four of his free throws in the last 22 seconds. Army missed a 3-pointer as time was expiring. Buie finished with 12 points, including going 2-for-3 on 3-pointers.

Neither team led by more than six, and field-goal percentages were roughly equal, but the Pride took advantage of 22 Army fouls to make 19 of 21 free throws.

Matt Wilson led Army with 17 points, Jordan Fox added 13 and Jacob Kessler 12. Tommy Funk had six assists and Fox five.

Rokas Gustys grabbed 12 rebounds and Joel Angus III 8 for Hofstra, which owned a 41-33 edge on the boards.