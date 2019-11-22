Buffalo, Towson meet in Charleston Classic

Towson (2-3) vs. Buffalo (2-2)

Charleston Classic , TD Arena, Charleston, South Carolina; Friday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Towson is set to face Buffalo in the Charleston Classic. Buffalo lost 79-68 to UConn in its most recent game, while Towson came up short in a 73-51 game against Xavier in its last outing.

SQUAD LEADERS: Buffalo’s Jayvon Graves has averaged 16 points and 6.8 rebounds while Josh Mballa has put up 11.5 points and seven rebounds. For the Tigers, Brian Fobbs has averaged 13.6 points and five rebounds while Allen Betrand has put up 12.6 points and four rebounds.GIFTED GRAVES: Graves has connected on 36 percent of the 25 3-pointers he’s attempted and has gone 6 for 17 over his last three games. He’s also made 87.5 percent of his foul shots this season.

PASSING FOR POINTS: The Bulls have recently used assists to create buckets more often than the Tigers. Buffalo has an assist on 54 of 97 field goals (55.7 percent) across its previous three games while Towson has assists on 24 of 64 field goals (37.5 percent) during its past three games.

DID YOU KNOW: Buffalo as a collective unit has made 11 3-pointers per game this season, which is eighth-best among Division I teams.