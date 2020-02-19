Buffalo tops Ball St. 72-59

BUFFALO, N.Y. (AP) — Josh Mballa scored 16 points, grabbed 15 rebounds and blocked three shots and Buffalo beat Ball State 72-59 on Tuesday night to win its third straight.

Jayvon Graves scored 16 with 10 rebounds for the Bulls (17-9, 8-5 Mid-American Conference), who outrebounded the Cardinals 51-42 and made 16 of 21 free throws. Jeenathan Williams scored 16 points, Antwain Johnson had 12 and Davonta Jordan 10 with eight rebounds.

Ishmael El-Amin scored 18 points and Jarron Coleman had 15 with four assists for Ball State (14-12, 7-6). Tahjai Teague grabbed 10 rebounds and Kyle Mallers added nine points.

Article continues below ...

The Bulls evened the season series against the Cardinals with the win. Ball St. defeated Buffalo 88-68 on Jan. 7. Buffalo matches up against Kent State on the road on Friday. Ball St. plays Eastern Michigan at home on Saturday.