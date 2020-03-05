Buffalo seeks revenge on BG

Buffalo (19-11, 10-7) vs. Bowling Green (21-9, 12-5)

Stroh Center, Bowling Green, Ohio; Friday, 6 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Bowling Green goes for the season sweep over Buffalo after winning the previous matchup in Buffalo. The teams last went at it on Jan. 31, when the Falcons shot 43.5 percent from the field on their way to a 78-77 victory.

SAVVY VETERANS: Each team has relied heavily on their seniors this year. Justin Turner, Daeqwon Plowden, Dylan Frye and Trey Diggs have combined to account for 63 percent of Bowling Green’s scoring this season including 58 percent of the team’s points over its last five games. For Buffalo, Jayvon Graves, Davonta Jordan and Antwain Johnson have collectively scored 50 percent of the team’s points this season, including 55 percent of all Bulls points over their last five.

FACILITATING THE OFFENSE: Jordan has directly created 42 percent of all Buffalo field goals over the last three games. Jordan has 10 field goals and 20 assists in those games.

STREAK SCORING: Bowling Green has won its last seven home games, scoring an average of 71.1 points while giving up 66.3.

ASSIST RATIOS: The Bulls have recently used assists to create baskets more often than the Falcons. Bowling Green has an assist on 29 of 63 field goals (46 percent) across its previous three games while Buffalo has assists on 35 of 72 field goals (48.6 percent) during its past three games.

DID YOU KNOW: The Buffalo offense has scored 78.3 points per game this season, ranking the Bulls 26th among Division I teams. The Bowling Green defense has allowed 72.4 points per game to opponents (ranked 237th overall).