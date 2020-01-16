Buffalo looks to extend streak vs C. Michigan

Buffalo (11-6, 2-2) vs. Central Michigan (10-7, 3-1)

McGuirk Arena, Mt. Pleasant, Michigan; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Buffalo looks for its ninth straight win in the head-to-head series over Central Michigan. Buffalo has won by an average of 9 points in its last eight wins over the Chippewas. Central Michigan’s last win in the series came on Feb. 14, 2015, a 75-74 win.

PLENTY OF EXPERIENCE: Senior leadership has been on display for both of these teams. David DiLeo, Dallas Morgan, Rob Montgomery and Devontae Lane have collectively accounted for 57 percent of Central Michigan’s scoring this season. For Buffalo, Jayvon Graves, Davonta Jordan and Antwain Johnson have combined to score 50 percent of the team’s points this season.

CLAMPING DOWN: The Chippewas have given up just 73.8 points per game to conference opponents so far, an improvement from the 81.6 per game they allowed to non-conference foes.GIFTED GRAVES: Graves has connected on 36.6 percent of the 112 3-pointers he’s attempted and has made 11 of 34 over the last five games. He’s also converted 70.5 percent of his foul shots this season.

UNBEATEN WHEN: The Chippewas are 8-0 when they turn the ball over 12 times or fewer and 2-7 when they exceed 12 turnovers. The Bulls are 9-0 when they hold opponents to a field goal percentage of 44.2 percent or worse, and 2-6 when opponents exceed that percentage.

STREAK SCORING: Central Michigan has won its last nine home games, scoring an average of 97.1 points while giving up 70.1.

DID YOU KNOW: The Buffalo offense has scored 79.4 points per game this season, ranking the Bulls 26th among Division I teams. The Central Michigan defense has allowed 75.9 points per game to opponents (ranked 271st overall).