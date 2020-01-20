Buffalo looks for home win vs W. Michigan

Western Michigan (9-9, 2-3) vs. Buffalo (12-6, 3-2)

Alumni Arena, Buffalo, New York; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Buffalo looks for its fifth straight win over Western Michigan at Alumni Arena. The last victory for the Broncos at Buffalo was an 85-70 win on Feb. 1, 2010.

SAVVY SENIORS: Buffalo’s Jayvon Graves, Davonta Jordan and Antwain Johnson have collectively accounted for 50 percent of the team’s scoring this season, including 48 percent of all Bulls points over the last five games.MIGHTY MICHAEL: Michael Flowers has connected on 40.2 percent of the 102 3-pointers he’s attempted and has made 11 of 28 over his last five games. He’s also converted 86.7 percent of his free throws this season.

STREAK STATS: Western Michigan has lost its last three road games, scoring 63.3 points, while allowing 82 per game.

ASSIST RATIOS: The Broncos have recently gotten buckets via assists more often than the Bulls. Buffalo has 42 assists on 93 field goals (45.2 percent) across its past three outings while Western Michigan has assists on 40 of 79 field goals (50.6 percent) during its past three games.

DID YOU KNOW: The Buffalo offense has scored 79.8 points per game this season, ranking the Bulls 22nd nationally. The Western Michigan defense has allowed 72.9 points per game to opponents (ranked 233rd).