Buffalo looks for home win vs Miami

Miami (12-17, 5-11) vs. Buffalo (18-11, 9-7)

Alumni Arena, Buffalo, New York; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Buffalo looks for its fourth straight win over Miami at Alumni Arena. The last victory for the RedHawks at Buffalo was a 67-59 win on March 1, 2016.

SENIOR STUDS: Buffalo’s Jayvon Graves, Davonta Jordan and Antwain Johnson have collectively accounted for 50 percent of the team’s scoring this season and have scored 56 percent of all Bulls points over the last five games.SOLID SIBANDE: Nike Sibande has connected on 31.5 percent of the 92 3-pointers he’s attempted and has made 4 of 12 over the last three games. He’s also converted 81.5 percent of his foul shots this season.

WINLESS WHEN: Miami is 0-9 when scoring fewer than 62 points and 12-8 when scoring at least 62.

UNBEATEN WHEN: The Bulls are 11-0 when holding opponents to 42.4 percent or worse from the field, and 7-11 when opponents shoot better than that. The RedHawks are 5-0 when the team records at least eight steals and 7-17 when falling short of that total.

DID YOU KNOW: Buffalo is ranked second among MAC teams with an average of 78.4 points per game. The Bulls have averaged 82 points per game over their last three games.