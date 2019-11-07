Buffalo gets 2019-20 season underway against Dartmouth

Dartmouth (0-0) vs. Buffalo (0-0)

Alumni Arena, Buffalo, New York; Friday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Buffalo gets its 2019-20 season underway by hosting the Dartmouth Big Green. Dartmouth went 11-19 last year and finished eighth in the Ivy League, while Buffalo ended up 32-4 and finished first in the MAC.

LAST MEETING: Buffalo scored 110 points and won by 39 over Dartmouth when these two teams faced each other during the 2018-19 season.

DID YOU KNOW: Dartmouth went 7-7 against non-conference schools last season. In those 14 games, the Big Green gave up 73.1 points per game while scoring 71.6 per matchup. Buffalo went 12-2 in non-conference play, averaging 82.5 points and allowing 71.8 per game in the process.