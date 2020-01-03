Bucknell looks to extend streak vs Lafayette

Bucknell (5-9, 1-0) vs. Lafayette (8-4, 0-1)

Kirby Sports Center, Easton, Pennsylvania; Sunday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Bucknell looks for its ninth straight win in the head-to-head series over Lafayette. Bucknell has won by an average of 20 points in its last eight wins over the Leopards. Lafayette’s last win in the series came on March 8, 2015, an 80-74 win.

TEAM LEADERSHIP: Lafayette’s Justin Jaworski has averaged 18.8 points while Myles Cherry has put up 10.6 points and 6.5 rebounds. For the Bison, Jimmy Sotos has averaged 13.8 points, four rebounds and 4.1 assists while Avi Toomer has put up 12.5 points.

OFFENSIVE THREAT: Sotos has directly created 43 percent of all Bucknell field goals over the last three games. The junior guard has 19 field goals and 12 assists in those games.

STREAK STATS: Bucknell has dropped its last six road games, scoring 66 points and allowing 86.5 points during those contests. Lafayette has won its last three home games, scoring an average of 87.3 points while giving up 68.7.

ASSIST-TO-FG RATIO: The Leopards have recently used assists to create buckets more often than the Bison. Lafayette has 46 assists on 69 field goals (66.7 percent) across its previous three outings while Bucknell has assists on 28 of 72 field goals (38.9 percent) during its past three games.

DID YOU KNOW: Lafayette is rated second among Patriot League teams with an average of 73.6 points per game.