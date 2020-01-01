Bucknell looks to extend streak vs Army

Army (5-6, 0-0) vs. Bucknell (4-9, 0-0)

Sojka Pavilion, Lewisburg, Pennsylvania; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Bucknell looks for its 12th straight win in the head-to-head series over Army. In its last 11 wins against the Black Knights, Bucknell has won by an average of 11 points. Army’s last win in the series came on March 5, 2014, a 72-71 victory.

STEPPING UP: The dynamic Jimmy Sotos has averaged 13.6 points, 4.2 rebounds and 4.1 assists to lead the way for the Bison. Avi Toomer is also a key contributor, accounting for 12.3 points per game. The Black Knights are led by Tommy Funk, who is averaging 13.8 points, 5.1 rebounds and 6.2 assists.

FACILITATING THE OFFENSE: Sotos has either made or assisted on 41 percent of all Bucknell field goals over the last three games. The junior guard has accounted for 18 field goals and nine assists in those games.

ASSIST RATIOS: The Black Knights have recently used assists to create buckets more often than the Bison. Bucknell has an assist on 26 of 66 field goals (39.4 percent) across its previous three outings while Army has assists on 54 of 79 field goals (68.4 percent) during its past three games.

DID YOU KNOW: Army and Bucknell are the class of the Patriot League when it comes to pace. The Black Knights are ranked first in the conference with 71.6 possessions per game this season while the Bison are ranked second at 71.3 possessions per game.