Bucknell looks for home win vs Navy

Navy (7-6, 1-1) vs. Bucknell (6-9, 2-0)

Sojka Pavilion, Lewisburg, Pennsylvania; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Bucknell looks for its 12th straight win over Navy at Sojka Pavilion. The last victory for the Midshipmen at Bucknell was a 69-67 win on Jan. 9, 2010.

SQUAD LEADERS: The versatile Jimmy Sotos has averaged 13.7 points, 4.1 rebounds and 4.1 assists to lead the charge for the Bison. Avi Toomer is also a primary contributor, producing 12.7 points per game. The Midshipmen have been led by Cam Davis, who is averaging 15.2 points.

SPARKING THE OFFENSE: Davis has made or assisted on 45 percent of all Navy field goals over the last five games. The junior guard has accounted for 27 field goals and 16 assists in those games.

WINNING WHEN: Navy is a perfect 5-0 when it scores at least 62 points. The Midshipmen are 2-6 when scoring any fewer than 62.

STREAK STATS: Navy has lost its last three road games, scoring 54 points, while allowing 62.7 per game.

DID YOU KNOW: Navy has posted an excellent offensive rebound percentage of 35.1 percent, ranking the Midshipmen 28th nationally in that category. The offensive rebound percentage for Bucknell stands at just 26 percent (ranked 261st).