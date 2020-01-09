Bucknell looks for home win vs Holy Cross

Holy Cross (2-14, 1-2) vs. Bucknell (6-10, 2-1)

Sojka Pavilion, Lewisburg, Pennsylvania; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Bucknell looks for its fifth straight win over Holy Cross at Sojka Pavilion. The last victory for the Crusaders at Bucknell was a 77-72 win on March 3, 2016.

STEPPING UP: Bucknell’s Jimmy Sotos has averaged 13.2 points and four assists while Avi Toomer has put up 12.1 points and four rebounds. For the Crusaders, Joe Pridgen has averaged 16.2 points and 6.6 rebounds while Austin Butler has put up 10.9 points and 7.2 rebounds.

DEFENSIVE IMPROVEMENTS: The Bison have given up just 63.7 points per game across three conference games, an improvement from the 78.6 per game they allowed to non-conference foes.JUMPING FOR JIMMY: Sotos has connected on 37.3 percent of the 83 3-pointers he’s attempted and has gone 11 for 29 over his last five games. He’s also converted 87.5 percent of his free throws this season.

WINLESS WHEN: The Bison are 0-5 when they score 63 points or fewer and 6-5 when they exceed 63 points. The Crusaders are 0-14 when allowing 68 or more points and 2-0 on the season, otherwise.

STREAK STATS: Holy Cross has lost its last eight road games, scoring 67.8 points, while allowing 81.6 per game.

DID YOU KNOW: Bucknell is ranked second in the Patriot League with an average of 70.7 possessions per game.