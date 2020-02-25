Bucknell looks for home win vs Colgate

Colgate (22-7, 13-3) vs. Bucknell (11-18, 7-9)

Sojka Pavilion, Lewisburg, Pennsylvania; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Bucknell looks for its fifth straight win over Colgate at Sojka Pavilion. The last victory for the Raiders at Bucknell was an 84-73 win on Jan. 16, 2016.

TEAM LEADERSHIP: The Raiders have been led by Jordan Burns and Will Rayman. Burns has averaged 15.5 points and 4.3 assists while Rayman has recorded 12.5 points and 8.6 rebounds per game. The Bison have been led by juniors Jimmy Sotos and John Meeks, who are scoring 11.2 and 12 per game, respectively.JUMPING FOR JORDAN: Burns has connected on 37.2 percent of the 215 3-pointers he’s attempted and has made 13 of 37 over the last five games. He’s also converted 79.8 percent of his foul shots this season.

WINLESS WHEN: Bucknell is 0-11 this year when it scores 63 points or fewer and 11-7 when it scores at least 64.

WINNING WHEN: The Bison are 5-0 when they block at least six opposing shots and 6-18 when they fall shy of that mark. The Raiders are 21-0 when they hold opponents to a field goal percentage of 48.1 percent or worse, and 1-7 when opponents exceed that percentage.

DID YOU KNOW: Colgate as a team has made 10.1 3-pointers per game this season, which is seventh-most among Division I teams.