Bucknell looks for home win vs American

American (13-11, 9-4) vs. Bucknell (9-17, 5-8)

Sojka Pavilion, Lewisburg, Pennsylvania; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Bucknell looks for its sixth straight win over American at Sojka Pavilion. The last victory for the Eagles at Bucknell was a 67-57 win on Jan. 2, 2014.

BIG MEN ON CAMPUS: The versatile Sa’eed Nelson is averaging 17.4 points, five rebounds and five assists to lead the charge for the Eagles. Stacy Beckton Jr. is also a key contributor, putting up 9.8 points and five rebounds per game. The Bison have been led by Jimmy Sotos, who is averaging 11.3 points.

FACILITATING THE OFFENSE: S. Nelson has accounted for 48 percent of all American field goals over the last five games. The senior guard has 37 field goals and 25 assists in those games.

SIGNIFICANCE OF 63: Bucknell is 0-10 when its offense scores 63 points or fewer. American is a perfect 7-0 when it holds opponents to 63 or fewer points.

ASSIST RATIOS: The Bison have recently converted buckets via assists more often than the Eagles. Bucknell has 42 assists on 66 field goals (63.6 percent) over its previous three outings while American has assists on 37 of 75 field goals (49.3 percent) during its past three games.

DID YOU KNOW: Bucknell is ranked second in the Patriot League with an average of 69.7 possessions per game.