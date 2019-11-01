BU welcomes Northeastern in 2019-20 season opener

Northeastern (0-0) vs. Boston University (0-0)

Case Gym, Boston; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: A couple of Boston programs will face off as Boston University begins its 2019-20 campaign by hosting the Northeastern Huskies. Northeastern went 23-11 last year and finished second in the CAA, while Boston University ended up 15-18 and finished seventh in the Patriot League.

A YEAR AGO: Boston University earned a 77-74 win over Northeastern when these two teams met a year ago.

DID YOU KNOW: Northeastern went 6-7 against non-conference teams last season. In those 13 games, the Huskies gave up 73.7 points per game while scoring 70.5 per contest. Boston University went 6-6 in non-conference play, averaging 69 points and giving up 68.3 per game in the process.