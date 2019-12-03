BU visits GW

Boston University (3-5) vs. George Washington (3-5)

Charles E. Smith Center, Washington; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Boston University and George Washington look to bounce back from losses. Each squad is coming off a loss in their last game. George Washington lost 74-65 on the road to South Carolina on Sunday, while Boston University fell 76-73 to UT Martin on Wednesday.

TEAM LEADERSHIP: Armel Potter has averaged 13.7 points and 4.3 assists to lead the way for the Colonials. Jamison Battle is also a primary contributor, accounting for 12 points and 5.6 rebounds per game. The Terriers are led by Walter Whyte, who is averaging 13.4 points and 5.9 rebounds.

SPARKING THE OFFENSE: Potter has either made or assisted on 57 percent of all George Washington field goals over the last three games. Potter has accounted for 22 field goals and 17 assists in those games.

WINLESS WHEN: Boston University is 0-5 when scoring fewer than 73 points and 3-0 when scoring at least 73.

ASSIST RATIOS: The Colonials have recently converted buckets via assists more often than the Terriers. George Washington has an assist on 32 of 69 field goals (46.4 percent) across its previous three outings while Boston University has assists on 26 of 65 field goals (40 percent) during its past three games.

FEWER TURNOVERS: George Washington’s offense has turned the ball over 12.5 times per game this year, but is averaging 9.3 turnovers over its last three games.