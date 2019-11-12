BU goes up against Vermont

Boston University (1-1) vs. Vermont (2-0)

Roy L Patrick Gymnasium, Burlington, Vermont; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Boston University and Vermont both look to put winning streaks together . Boston University won easily 91-63 at home against SUNY Poly on Saturday. Vermont is coming off a 66-63 win at Bucknell on Sunday.

TEAM LEADERSHIP: Vermont’s Anthony Lamb has averaged 17.5 points and 6.5 rebounds while Ryan Davis has put up 12 points and eight rebounds. For the Terriers, Walter Whyte has averaged 23 points and five rebounds while Max Mahoney has put up 10 points and four rebounds.WONDERFUL WALTER: Whyte has connected on 50 percent of the 16 3-pointers he’s attempted. He’s also made 61.5 percent of his free throws this season.

DID YOU KNOW: Vermont has attempted the seventh-most free throws in all of Division I. The Catamounts have averaged 31.5 free throws per game.