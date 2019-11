SUNY Poly vs. Boston University (0-1)

Case Gym, Boston; Saturday, 1 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The Boston University Terriers are set to battle the Wildcats of Division III SUNY Poly. Boston University lost 72-67 loss at home against Northeastern in its most recent game.

DID YOU KNOW: Boston University went 6-6 overall against out-of-conference foes last season. The Terriers put up 69 points per contest in those 12 contests.