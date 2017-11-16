Bryant scores 22; BYU pulls away late, beats Princeton 65-56 (Nov 15, 2017)
PRINCETON, N.J. (AP) Elijah Bryant scored 22 points, TJ Haws added 10 points and made key free throws late in the game to help BYU beat Princeton 65-56 on Wednesday night.
Ryan Schwieger hit a 3-pointer to pull Princeton (0-2) to 56-54 with three minutes left. On the ensuing possession, Haws was fouled on a 3-point attempt and made all three free throws to spark a 9-2 run to put the game away. Yoeli Childs added four points and Bryant made a layup during the stretch.
Bryant shot 6 of 12 from the field and made 9 of 10 free throws. Childs was 6 of 6 from the line and finished with eight points and 11 rebounds. Zac Seljaas chipped in 11 points for BYU (2-0).
Devin Cannady scored 19 points to lead Princeton. Myles Stephens added 10 points.
BYU finished 25 of 27 from the free-throw line, and is now 6-0 against Princeton.
