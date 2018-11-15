Bryant’s 19 points help UAB hold off New Orleans, 75-68

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (AP) — Zack Bryant scored 19 points and Tavin Lovan and Jalen Perry each added 13 as UAB held off New Orleans to earn a 75-68 victory Wednesday night.

The victory is the 12th straight nonconference home victory for the Blazers. UAB beat Mercer in its season opener and had a week off between starts.

The Privateers stayed close through the first half, tying the game 28-28 on an Ezekiel Charles‘ 3-pointer, but the Blazers answered with three straight layups, two by Will Butler, and went into intermission with a 37-28 advantage.

Lewis Sullivan pulled down 10 rebounds for UAB (2-0) and the team shot 29 of 63 from the field (46 percent), and was 4 of 15 from distance.

Charles knocked down four 3-pointers and led New Orleans (2-2) with 20 points. Scott Plaisance Jr. added 12 points and eight rebounds and Gerrale Gates had 11 points and nine boards.