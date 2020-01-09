Bryant looks for home win vs Mt. St. Mary’s

Mount St. Mary’s (5-10, 1-1) vs. Bryant (9-6, 1-1)

Chace Athletic Center, Smithfield, Rhode Island; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Bryant looks for its fourth straight win over Mount St. Mary’s at Chace Athletic Center. The last victory for the Mountaineers at Bryant was a 71-53 win on Feb. 20, 2016.

SAVVY SENIORS: Bryant’s Adam Grant, Ikenna Ndugba and Charles Pride have combined to account for 49 percent of the team’s scoring this season, including 43 percent of all Bulldogs points over the last five games.DOMINANT DAMIAN: Damian Chong Qui has connected on 34.7 percent of the 49 3-pointers he’s attempted and has made 5 of 10 over his last three games. He’s also made 81.5 percent of his foul shots this season.

SLIPPING AT 75: Mount St. Mary’s is 0-5 when it allows at least 75 points and 5-5 when it holds opponents to less than 75.

UNDEFEATED WHEN: Bryant is a perfect 5-0 when the team records at least 14 offensive rebounds. The Bulldogs are 4-6 this season when they fail to reach that mark.

DID YOU KNOW: Bryant has made 9.6 3-pointers per game this season, which is second-best among NEC teams. The Bulldogs have averaged 10.7 3-pointers per game over their last three games.