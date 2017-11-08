Brunson, No. 6 Villanova eye fast start vs. Columbia (Nov 10, 2017)

The sixth-ranked Villanova Wildcats open their 2017-18 season with high expectations for another deep run in the NCAA Tournament when they host Columbia on Friday night at the Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia.

Villanova’s 31-year-old Pavilion, the on-campus arena, is undergoing a $60 million renovation, thus the Wildcats will play the bulk of their home games this season at the Wells Fargo Center.

One season after winning the program’s second national championship, the Wildcats finished with a stellar 32-4 record but were upset by Wisconsin, 65-62, in the second round of the NCAA Tournament.

Villanova lost three seniors from that record-setting team — Josh Hart, Kris Jenkins and Darryl Reynolds.

But the Wildcats look to be quite talented once again, led by junior guard Jalen Brunson, who has been named to the preseason All-American Team and the Oscar Robertson Trophy Watch List.

Last season, Brunson averaged 14.7 points and 4.1 assists per game.

“Last year, he stepped up a little bit more. But this year, he’s stepped up to become the player and leader that he is,” Villanova coach Jay Wright said. “He’s just a natural born leader. He’s a real good scorer and even though he’s a point guard, he can really shoot the ball well. I think you all will see the true Jalen Brunson this year.”

Brunson has also been tabbed as the Big East Preseason Player of the Year.

“It’s motivating,” Brunson said. “First and foremost, it’s all for my team and my coaches and I’ve been working really hard this summer. I’m always working and especially from a mental aspect, I’ve been learning as much as possible from our coaches, past players and my dad (former Temple guard Rick Brunson). It’s no added pressure. This is something I’m prepared for. I was always taught that pressure comes when you aren’t prepared or didn’t work hard enough.”

Villanova will also be led by standout returning guards Donte DiVincenzo and Phil Booth, forwards Mikal Bridges and Eric Paschall along with highly-touted redshirt freshman center Omari Spellman.

Spellman was forced to sit out last season as an academic redshirt because the NCAA determined that he did not complete his initial eligibility requirements in time.

“It was a growing process,” Spellman said. “I learned a lot and grew a lot. It was hard not being able to play in games but I definitely learned from it and I think I definitely turned it into a positive coming out of it.”

Columbia, which finished 11-16 last season, was picked fifth in the preseason Ivy League poll.

The Lions are returning three starters, including sophomore point guard Mike Smith, who set a freshman record with 368 points scored. Senior guard Nate Hickman (11.8 ppg) and fellow senior guard Kyle Castlin, injured all of last season, will provide leadership in the backcourt.

Columbia began 4-2 in the Ivy League before stumbling and dropping seven of its last eight conference games. It will also have to cope with the departure of Luke Petrasek, who was steady and ranked in the top 10 in the Ivy League in five categories, including scoring and blocked shots.

“I think him sitting and watching last season was a learning experience,” second-year Columbia coach Jim Engles said of Castlin on the program’s athletic website. “I think he’s excited to be back.”

For the most part, Columbia has a young group that will likely improve as the season progresses.

“There is a serious competitiveness among them, they’re extremely coachable,” Engles said. “The freshmen expect to compete with the upper classmen.”