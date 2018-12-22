Brown, Yetna lead South Florida to 83-44 win over Alcorn St.

TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — Justin Brown scored 16 points on 6-of-8 shooting and freshman Alexis Yetna had his fifth double-double of the season to help South Florida beat Alcorn State 83-44 on Friday night.

Brown made all his four 3-point shots and Yetna — who came in averaging 10.4 rebounds per game, No. 14 in Division I — had 16 points and 11 boards. Antun Maricevic had 11 points and Mayan Kiir scored 10 for USF (9-2), which has won five in a row — its longest win streak since the 2007-08 season.

The Bulls never trailed and scored 16 of the last 18 first-half points to take a 43-23 lead into the break. Brown sandwiched two 3s around a jumper before Laquincy Rideau’s layup pushed the lead to 30 points about 3½ minutes into the second half and Maricevic converted a 3-point play with 4:17 left to make it 81-38, USF’s biggest lead.

Deshaw Andrews led Alcorn State (4-7) with 12 points. The Braves have yet to beat a D-I program this season.