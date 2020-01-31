Brown scores 24 to lead Murray St. over E. Illinois 73-70

MURRAY, Ky. (AP) — Tevin Brown scored 24 points and Murray State beat Eastern Illinois 73-70 on Thursday night for its 10th straight win to remain undefeated in the Ohio Valley Conference.

Eastern Illinois (11-10, 4-5) had the final possession with 17 seconds to play following two missed free throws from Brown, but Mack Smith and Josiah Wallace each missed a potential game-tying 3 to end the game.

KJ Williams added 14 points and nine rebounds for Murray State (16-5, 9-0). Demond Robinson had 10 points.

Wallace had 24 points for the Panthers, whose four-game win streak was broken. George Dixon added 10 points and 15 rebounds. Smith had 10 points.

Murray State takes on Southern Illinois-Edwardsville at home on Saturday. Eastern Illinois takes on Austin Peay on the road on Saturday.