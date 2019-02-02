Brown rallies late to beat Dartmouth 60-58

HANOVER, N.H. (AP) — Obi Okolie scored 15 points, 10 in the second half, and Brown pulled out a 60-58 victory over Dartmouth on Friday night.

Dartmouth (10-9, 1-2 Ivy League) led 54-49 with just under three minutes left before the Big Green committed four straight turnovers with Brown going up 55-54 with 58 seconds left on a Tamenang Choh layup off a pass from Desmond Cambridge. Free throws kept Brown (13-6, 1-2) in front and a good look at a 3-pointer by Dartmouth’s Guilien Smith was off the rim as time ran out.

Chris Sullivan added 13 points for the Bears and Choh 12 with nine rebounds.

Chris Knight scored 15 points to lead Dartmouth with Aaryn Rai and Ian Sistare adding 10 each. Sistare also had 10 rebounds.

Brown scored 24 points off 18 Dartmouth turnovers.