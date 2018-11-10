Brown leads Incarnate Word over St. Francis (Ill.) 63-49

SAN ANTONIO (AP) — Charles Brown III didn’t miss a shot, scoring all 14 of his points in the final nine minutes to help Incarnate Word pull away and beat NAIA member St. Francis (Illinois) 63-49 on Friday night.

Jarret Gmazel’s jumper with 12 minutes left gave St. Francis its last lead, 39-38. Brown then shot 5 of 5 from the field and made both free-throw attempts during a 19-7 surge and the Cardinals led 59-45 with 1:35 to play. He added a layup with 16 seconds left to cap the scoring.

Morgan Taylor added 11 points and Christian Peevy had 10 for Incarnate Word, which shot 60 percent on 24-of-40 shooting from the field.

Terrion Howard scored 20 points to lead St. Francis.

Incarnate Word coach Carson Cunningham won his first game with the Cardinals. He spent the last five seasons at Carroll College in Helena, Montana.