Brown, EKU host CSU

Charleston Southern (4-6) vs. Eastern Kentucky (3-8)

McBrayer Arena, Richmond, Kentucky; Saturday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Two sophomore guards will be on display as Dontrell Shuler and Charleston Southern will take on Jomaru Brown and Eastern Kentucky. Shuler has scored 27 percent of the team’s points this season and is averaging 17.8 over his last five games. Brown is averaging 12 points over the last five games.

STEPPING UP: Eastern Kentucky’s Brown has averaged 16.1 points while Ty Taylor has put up 12.7 points. For the Buccaneers, Shuler has averaged 18.2 points while Phlandrous Fleming Jr. has put up 10.1 points and 6.7 rebounds.SHULER CAN SHOOT: Shuler has connected on 28.6 percent of the 28 3-pointers he’s attempted and has made 4 of 13 over the last five games. He’s also converted 66.7 percent of his foul shots this season.

WINLESS WHEN: Eastern Kentucky is 0-8 this year when it scores 72 points or fewer and 3-0 when it scores at least 73.

ASSIST-TO-FG RATIO: The Buccaneers have recently gotten buckets via assists more often than the Colonels. Eastern Kentucky has an assist on 32 of 69 field goals (46.4 percent) over its previous three outings while Charleston Southern has assists on 28 of 58 field goals (48.3 percent) during its past three games.

STIFLING DEFENSE: Eastern Kentucky has forced opponents into committing turnovers on 27.2 percent of all possessions this year, the seventh-highest rate among all Division I teams. That figure has dropped to 25.9 percent during the team’s six-game losing streak, however.