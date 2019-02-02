Brechting scores 32 in Oakland’s win over Cleveland State

ROCHESTER, Mich. (AP) — Brad Brechting scored 24 of his a career-high 32 points in the first half and Oakland never trailed in beating Cleveland State 83-68 on Saturday for the Vikings’ 10th loss in 11 games.

Brechting made all 11 of his first-half shots, was 13-for-13 when he scored his 30th point and just missed on his 14th shot to finish on 14-of-15 shooting.

Jaevin Cumberland scored 20 points and Xavier Hill-Mais added 10 with 11 rebounds and a career-high seven assists for the Golden Grizzlies (11-13, 7-4 Horizon League), who shot 59 percent and outscored the Vikings 38-16 in the paint.

Brechting’s jumper in the paint capped Oakland’s opening 12-2 run and the Golden Grizzlies led by as many as 11 in the first half.

Cumberland’s layup gave Oakland a 13-point lead with 17:57 to play but Vikings closed to seven, 62-55, on Rashad Williams‘ 3 with 9:52 to go. Cumberland made four straight free throws to spark a 15-2 run and Oakland led by double digits from there.

Williams and Dontel Highsmith scored 19 points apiece for Cleveland State (6-19, 1-10).