Braxton, St. Francis visit UMBC

St. Francis (Pa.) (4-4) vs. Maryland-Baltimore County (5-4)

UMBC Event Center, Baltimore; Saturday, 1 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Two senior guards will be on display as Keith Braxton and St. Francis (Pa.) will battle K.J. Jackson and Maryland-Baltimore County. Braxton has scored 24 percent of the team’s points this season and is averaging 17.8 over his last five games. Jackson is averaging 14 points over the last five games.

TEAM LEADERSHIP: Maryland-Baltimore County’s Jackson has averaged 14 points while Brandon Horvath has put up 8.6 points and six rebounds. For the Red Flash, Braxton has averaged 17.5 points, 7.1 rebounds and four assists while Isaiah Blackmon has put up 13.1 points and 5.5 rebounds.

FACILITATING THE OFFENSE: Jackson has either made or assisted on 42 percent of all Maryland-Baltimore County field goals over the last three games. The senior guard has accounted for 20 field goals and 13 assists in those games.

PERFECT WHEN: Maryland-Baltimore County is a perfect 5-0 when its defense holds opponents to a field goal percentage of 42.9 percent or less. The Retrievers are 0-4 when they allow opponents to shoot any better than that.

STREAK SCORING: Maryland-Baltimore County has won its last four home games, scoring an average of 89.5 points while giving up 52.8.

DID YOU KNOW: Maryland-Baltimore County attempts more free throws per game than any other America East team. The Retrievers have averaged 21.3 foul shots per game this season.