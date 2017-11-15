Braxton, Harding help Weber State beat West Coast Baptist
OGDEN, Utah (AP) Zach Braxton and Jerrick Harding combined to scored 29 of their 35 point in the first half and Weber State cruised to a 110-45 win over West Coast Baptist on Tuesday night.
Braxton, who was 5-of-6 shooting for 16 points and grabbed seven rebounds in the first half, finished with 18 points. Trevon Ary-Turner scored a career-high 22, including four 3-pointers, Ricky Nelson had 12 points and seven assists and Brenden Morris added 11 points for Weber State (2-0).
Harding scored 10 points during a 19-6 run to open the game and the Wildcats never trailed. Daniel Foster hit a jumper to pull West Coast Baptist within eight points, but the Eagles missed their final 11 field-goal attempts of the half as Weber State closed on a 26-1 run to make it 55-22 at the break.
West Coast Baptist, a member of the National Christian College Athletic Association, trailed by at least 30 throughout the second half.
Foster, who had 20 of the Eagles’ 22 first-half points, scored 25.
