Bramah leads Robert Morris past LIU-Brooklyn 71-66

NEW YORK (AP) — AJ Bramah had 18 points and 11 rebounds off the bench to lead Robert Morris to a 71-66 win over Long Island-Brooklyn on Saturday.

Dante Treacy had 12 points for Robert Morris (10-11, 6-2 Northeast Conference). Charles Bain added 10 points. Josh Williams had six rebounds.

Raiquan Clark had 21 points for the Sharks (10-11, 5-3). Virshon Cotton added 18 points. Ty Flowers had 14 points and 10 rebounds.

Robert Morris faces Bryant at home on Thursday. Long Island-Brooklyn faces Merrimack on the road next Saturday.