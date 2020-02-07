Bradley looks for home win vs Evansville

Evansville (9-15, 0-11) vs. Bradley (15-9, 6-5)

Carver Arena, Peoria, Illinois; Sunday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Bradley looks for its fourth straight win over Evansville at Carver Arena. The last victory for the Purple Aces at Bradley was a 67-55 win on Feb. 23, 2016.

VETERAN PRESENCE: Both of these teams have relied heavily on their seniors this year. Darrell Brown, Nate Kennell and Koch Bar have collectively accounted for 46 percent of Bradley’s scoring this season. For Evansville, K.J. Riley, Sam Cunliffe, Artur Labinowicz and John Hall have collectively accounted for 56 percent of all Evansville scoring, including 75 percent of the team’s points over its last five games.

DEFENSIVE IMPROVEMENTS: The Purple Aces have allowed just 71.8 points per game across 11 conference games, an improvement from the 77.8 per game they allowed in non-conference play.DOMINANT DARRELL: Brown has connected on 32.7 percent of the 113 3-pointers he’s attempted and has made 4 of 14 over the last three games. He’s also converted 78.7 percent of his free throws this season.

WINLESS WHEN: The Braves are 0-7 when they score 64 points or fewer and 15-2 when they exceed 64 points. The Purple Aces are 0-11 when they fail to score more than 66 points and 9-4 on the season, otherwise.

FLOOR SPACING: Bradley’s Kennell has attempted 147 3-pointers and connected on 44.2 percent of them, and is 11 of 28 over his last five games.

GETTING DEFENSIVE: The stout Bradley defense has held opposing offenses to a field goal percentage of 39 percent, the 26th-lowest mark in Division I. Evansville has allowed opponents to shoot 45.9 percent through 24 games (ranking the Purple Aces 311th).