Bradley cruises to 6th win, beating Chicago State 86-70

PEORIA, Ill. (AP) — Elijah Childs posted his second double-double in three games as Bradley cruised to an 86-70 victory over winless Chicago State on Saturday afternoon.

Darrell Brown knocked down four from long range to total 16 points and Luuk van Bree added 14 for the Braves. Childs finished with 12 points, 11 rebounds and three steals. Nate Kennell chipped in 10 points.

Bradley (6-1), which has won three straight after dropping a game to UIC 71-70, got off to a fast start against the Cougars, going on a 21-1 run to lead 31-15 and taking a 43-33 advantage into halftime. Bradley opened the second half on a 15-4 run to go ahead 58-37 at the 13:15 mark. This was the 17th straight time the Braves have defeated Chicago State.

Christian Jacob had 19 points on 7-of-11 shooting for the Cougars (0-8). Anthony Harris added 13 with five assists and six rebounds.