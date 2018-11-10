Bradley beats SE Missouri State 68-57

PEORIA, Ill. (AP) — Dwayne Lautier-Ogunleye scored 22 points and pulled in five rebounds and Bradley beat Southeast Missouri State 68-57 on Saturday.

Lautier-Ogunleye was 13 of 15 from the foul line for the Braves (2-0). Darrell Brown added 15 points, six assists and three steals, Luuk van Bree had nine points off the bench and Elijah Childs had eight points and a team-high 11 boards. Bradley’s nine team steals contributed to 15 Southeast Missouri State turnovers.

Bradley trailed by a point late in the first half when Van Bree sank a 3-pointer and Brown and Nate Kennell added two more to help give the Braves a 28-19 lead with 2:37 left and they held on for a 31-23 advantage at the break.

Lautier-Ogunleye sank a layup early in the second half to stretch it to 36-26 and the Braves led the rest of the way.

Sage Tolbert scored 13 points with eight rebounds for the Redhawks (0-2).