Bracey, La. Tech host Rice

Rice (9-8, 1-3) vs. Louisiana Tech (12-4, 3-1)

Thomas Assembly Center, Ruston, Louisiana; Thursday, 7:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Two guards will be on display as Drew Peterson and Rice will take on DaQuan Bracey and Louisiana Tech. The sophomore Peterson is averaging 12.4 points over the last five games. Bracey, a senior, is averaging 12.2 points over the last five games.

SAVVY VETERANS: Each team has relied heavily on their seniors this year. . For Rice, Peterson, Robert Martin and Ako Adams have combined to score 43 percent of the team’s points this season, including 49 percent of all Owls points over their last five.DOMINANT DREW: Peterson has connected on 35.3 percent of the 68 3-pointers he’s attempted and has made 6 of 23 over his last five games. He’s also converted 82.2 percent of his foul shots this season.

WINLESS WHEN: Rice is 0-5 when scoring fewer than 61 points and 9-3 when scoring at least 61.

STREAK STATS: Rice has dropped its last three road games, scoring 63.3 points and allowing 76.7 points during those contests. Louisiana Tech has won its last eight home games, scoring an average of 80.6 points while giving up 53.6.

GETTING DEFENSIVE: The steady Louisiana Tech defense has held opponents to 61.6 points per game, the 29th-lowest mark in Division I. Rice has given up an average of 74.8 points through 17 games (ranking the Owls 258th).