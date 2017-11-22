Boykins, Jean help Louisiana Tech power past George Mason (Nov 21, 2017)

CANCUN, Mexico (AP) Jacobi Boykins and Derric Jean combined for 35 points and Louisiana Tech led most of the way to defeat George Mason 77-64 on Tuesday night in the opening round of the Cancun Challenge.

Jalen Harris canned a 3-point shot to break an early 5-5 tie and Jean added another trey and Louisiana Tech (4-0) never looked back, building a 42-24 lead by halftime.

Boykins led the Bulldogs with 18 points with five 3-pointers, Jean added 17 points and a pair of 3-pointers as the team made 11 of 24 from long range. DaQuan Bracey scored 10 points and was credited with five assists and Harris also scored 10 points with a pair of treys and a steal.

George Mason battled back to within nine, 71-60, when Otis Livingston II hit a jumper, but that came with 1:22 left in the game. George Mason called timeout, but Jean pushed the lead back to 10 with a dunk, Harris added a pair from the line, and Jean hit a jump shot.

Goanar Mar led the Patriots (3-2) 17 points, eight rebounds.