Boyd III carries E. Tennessee St. over Newberry 79-50

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (AP) — Tray Boyd III had 20 points as East Tennessee State romped past Newberry 79-50 on Wednesday night in a season opener for both teams.

ETSU went on a 21-2 run over the final 9:15 of the first half for a 38-11 lead.

Bo Hodges had 14 points for East Tennessee State. Isaiah Tisdale added 10 points. Patrick Good had 10 points.

Angelo Sales had 12 points for the Wolves. Marshall Lange added 11 points.

East Tennessee State plays UT Martin on the road on Saturday.