Bouyea, San Francisco host LMU

Loyola Marymount (7-10, 1-2) vs. San Francisco (13-6, 2-2)

War Memorial Gymnasium, San Francisco; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Two junior guards will be on display as Eli Scott and Loyola Marymount will face Jamaree Bouyea and San Francisco. Scott has scored 25 percent of the team’s points this season and is averaging 15.6 over his last five games. Bouyea is averaging 10.2 points over the last five games.

SUPER SENIORS: San Francisco has relied heavily on its seniors this year. Bouyea, Charles Minlend, Jimbo Lull and Jordan Ratinho have collectively accounted for 63 percent of the team’s scoring this year and 71 percent of all Dons points over the last five games.JUMPING FOR JAMAREE: Bouyea has connected on 32.4 percent of the 71 3-pointers he’s attempted and has gone 3 for 19 over his last five games. He’s also converted 62.7 percent of his foul shots this season.

UNDEFEATED WHEN: The Dons are 9-0 when they shoot at least 75 percent from the foul line and 4-6 when they fall shy of that mark. The Lions are 5-0 when they hold opponents to a field goal percentage of 41.3 percent or worse, and 2-10 when opponents exceed that percentage.

LONG-RANGE THREAT: Loyola Marymount’s Ivan Alipiev has attempted 86 3-pointers and connected on 30.2 percent of them, and is 7 for 28 over his last five games.

DID YOU KNOW: The San Francisco offense is ranked 25th in the country by scoring 79.7 points per game this year. Loyola Marymount has only averaged 66.5 points per game, which ranks 258th.