Boston University cruises to 83-48 win over Wheaton

BOSTON (AP) Reserves Andrew Petcash scored 15 points and Sukhmail Mathon 13, and Boston University defeated Wheaton 83-48 on Sunday.

Javante McCoy added 12 points, the only Terrier starter in double figures. Only one starter played over 20 minutes for Boston College (2-3), which won its second straight game.

The Terriers outrebounded the Division III Lyons 52-27, outscoring Wheaton 34-18 in the paint and 15-1 on second-chance points. The Terriers had 22 assists on 31 field goals.

David Carbonello scored 11 points to lead Wheaton, which shot just 26 percent and was only 5 of 22 from 3-point range (23 percent).

The Terriers led the entire way, starting the game on an 11-2 run with Nick Havener scoring five points. Petcash had five points in a 13-0 run for a 35-12 lead with Boston University up 21 at halftime. The Terriers outscored the Lyons 20-4 to open the second half, with six points from Cedric Hankerson, for a 37-point bulge.