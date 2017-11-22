Boston University beats Maine 78-69 in 103rd meeting (Nov 22, 2017)

BANGOR, Maine (AP) Tyler Scanlon and Will Goff each scored 13 points to help Boston University beat former conference-foe Maine 78-69 on Wednesday in the 103rd meeting.

The Terriers hold the edge in the series, 62-40, with the first game coming in the 1902-03 season.

Walter Whyte added 12 points for BU (1-3), which lost to UConn 85-66 last Sunday. Nick Havener grabbed 10 rebounds but was just 4-of-14 shooting from the field. Goff made four of BU’s 11 3-pointers and Scanlon added three.

BU trailed 9-2 to begin the game by Goff made four straight 3-pointers as the Terriers led 41-28 at halftime in its first visit to The Pine Tree State since joining the Patriot League in the summer of 2013.

Aaron Calixte led Maine with 22 points but turned it over nine times. Andrew Fleming had 14 points and 10 rebounds.