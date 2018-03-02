Boston U ends Lehigh’s winning streak with an 88-82 win

BETHLEHEM, Pa. (AP) Max Mahoney scored 27 points on 9-of-13 shooting and No. 5 seed Boston University defeated fourth seed Lehigh 88-82 on Thursday night in a quarterfinal matchup in the Patriot League Tournament.

The Terriers (15-15) play at league champion Bucknell on Sunday in a semifinal. Lehigh entered the tournament with an eight-game winning streak and hadn’t lost since Jan. 27 when Navy beat the Mountain Hawks 77-75.

Pat Andree’s basket 20 seconds in marked Lehigh’s only lead before Mahoney got Boston U (15-15) started with a layup and a dunk and the Terriers stayed in front the rest of the way.

Article continues below ...

The Terriers led 33-30 at halftime lead and Javante McCoy’s 3-pointer made it 69-49 with 7:29 left. McCoy finished with 21 points.

Jordan Cohen made a 3, Kahron Ross made a pair from distance and Cohen’s layup with 30 seconds left brought the Mountain Hawks (16-14) within 85-80 but they couldn’t get closer. Cohen and Ross each scored 17.