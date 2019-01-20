Boston College beats No. 11 Florida State 87-82

BOSTON (AP) — Ky Bowman scored 37 points and Jordan Chatman gave Boston College the lead for good by hitting three straight 3-pointers during a 21-4 run to start the second half, and the Eagles held on to beat No. 11 Florida State 87-82 on Sunday.

The Seminoles (13-5, 1-4 Atlantic Coast Conference) lost their third straight game in a week since climbing to the cusp of The Associated Press Top 10.

Boston College (10-7, 1-4) led by nine with 1:27 left before a pair of turnovers against the full-court press allowed Florida State to make it a four-point game. But Wynston Tabbs made a 3-pointer with 24 seconds remaining to turn back the rally and snap the Eagles’ five-game losing streak.

Mfiondu Kabengele had 26 points and nine rebounds for Florida State.

NO. 15 MARQUETTE 79, PROVIDENCE 68

MILWAUKEE (AP) — Sam Hauser scored 25 points, Markus Howard added 24 points and nine rebounds and Marquette rallied past Providence.

After honoring former star Dwyane Wade with a celebration that included a halftime tribute, Marquette (16-3, 5-1 Big East) surged and improved to 13-0 at home.

Nate Watson tied his career high with 21 points for Providence (11-7, 1-4).

NO. 23 IOWA 95, ILLINOIS 71

IOWA CITY, Iowa (AP) — Freshman Joe Wieskamp matched a career high with 24 points and Iowa routed Illinois for its fifth straight victory.

Isaiah Moss scored a season-high 21 points and Luka Garza added 20 for the Hawkeyes (16-3, 5-3 Big Ten). They shot 68 percent, hit 12 of their first 14 3-point attempts and 15 overall.

Ayo Dosunmu scored 15 points for Illinois (5-13, 1-6).