Bonnies top Duquesne 51-49 as Osunniyi snares 22 rebounds

PITTSBURGH (AP) — Kyle Lofton scored 16 points, Osun Osunniyi grabbed a career-high 22 rebounds with six blocks and St. Bonaventure held on to defeat Duquesne 51-49 on Wednesday night.

After Osunniyi missed the front end of a 1-and-1 with 23 seconds left and the Bonnies up 50-49 he responded by blocking a Sincere Carry drive to the basket with Dominick Welch grabbing the loose ball. Welch was fouled and made one free throw with 6.2 seconds left but Frankie Hughes‘ 3-point attempt was off the rim at the buzzer.

Welch added 10 points for St. Bonaventure (9-13, 5-4 Atlantic 10). Osunniyi had nine points on 4-of-14 shooting but set a record for most rebounds in Duquesne’s Palumbo Center and was five behind NBA Hall of Famer Bob Lanier’s school record.

Hughes had 11 points and Carry 10 for the Dukes (15-8, 6-4).

St. Bonaventure only shot 29 percent (20 of 70), including 2 of 17 from 3-point range but had a 54-42 rebounding advantage. Twenty-one of those rebounds were on the offensive.

Duquesne shot 34.5, missing its last four shots in the final two minutes, but got up 15 fewer shots and was only 6 of 15 from the foul line to go with 17 turnovers.

St. Bonaventure coach Mark Schmidt, in his 12th season, now has 201 wins, one behind the school record 202 Larry Weise won in 12 seasons through 1973.