Bonds lifts Houston Baptist past Northwestern St. 92-54

HOUSTON (AP) — Braxton Bonds had 13 points to lead five Houston Baptist players in double figures as the Huskies easily defeated Northwestern State 92-54 on Wednesday night.

Oliver Lynch-Daniels, Edward Hardt, Ty Dalton and Stephen O’Suji added 10 points apiece for the Huskies. Dalton also had nine rebounds.

Northwestern State put up 25 points in the second half, a season low for the team.

Ishmael Lane had 18 points, 10 rebounds and four blocks for the Demons (10-17, 5-9). Malik Metoyer added 10 points and seven rebounds.

LaTerrance Reed, whose nine points per game heading into the matchup ranked second on the Demons, was held scoreless. He shot 0 of 4 from beyond the arc.

Houston Baptist plays Sam Houston State on the road on Saturday. Northwestern State matches up against Incarnate Word at home next Wednesday.