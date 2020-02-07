Boise State looks to extend streak vs Utah State

Boise State (16-8, 8-4) vs. Utah State (18-7, 7-5)

Dee Glen Smith Spectrum, Logan, Utah; Saturday, 10 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Boise State looks for its sixth straight conference win against Utah State. Boise State’s last MWC loss came against the Air Force Falcons 85-78 on Jan. 15. Utah State is coming off a 69-54 home win over UNLV on Wednesday.

SPARKING THE OFFENSE: Sam Merrill has either made or assisted on 44 percent of all Utah State field goals over the last three games. The senior guard has accounted for 14 field goals and 18 assists in those games.

DEFENSIVE DISRUPTION: Utah State is 16-0 when holding opponents to 42.9 percent or worse from the field, and 2-7 when opponents shoot better than that. Boise State is 16-0 when allowing 47.3 percent or less and 0-8 whenever opponents exceed that mark.

DID YOU KNOW: Utah State is ranked second among MWC teams with an offensive rebound percentage of 31.5 percent. The Aggies have averaged 10.9 offensive boards per game.