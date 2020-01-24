Boise State, Fresno State meet in conference play

Boise State (12-8, 4-4) vs. Fresno State (6-13, 2-6)

Save Mart Center, Fresno, California; Saturday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Boise State visits Fresno State in a MWC matchup. Boise State won 88-83 in overtime at home against Utah State on Saturday, while Fresno State is coming off of an 86-68 loss at Colorado State on Wednesday.

FABULOUS FRESHMEN: Fresno State’s Orlando Robinson, Nate Grimes and Jarred Hyder have combined to account for 47 percent of all Bulldogs scoring this season, although that figure has fallen to 34 percent over the last five games.ACCURATE ALSTON JR.: Derrick Alston Jr. has connected on 34.7 percent of the 124 3-pointers he’s attempted and has made 7 of 25 over the last five games. He’s also converted 81.6 percent of his foul shots this season.

PERFECT WHEN: Boise State is a perfect 12-0 when its defense holds opponents to a field goal percentage of 46.4 percent or less. The Broncos are 0-8 when allowing opponents to shoot any better than that.

COLD SPELL: Boise State has lost its last five road games, scoring 68.6 points, while allowing 80 per game.

DID YOU KNOW: Fresno State has made nine 3-pointers per game as a team this year, which is second-best among MWC teams.