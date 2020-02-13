Boeheim, Cornell visit Harvard

Cornell (5-14, 2-4) vs. Harvard (14-7, 3-3)

Lavietes Pavilion, Boston; Friday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Two forwards will be on display as Jimmy Boeheim and Cornell will face Chris Lewis and Harvard. The junior Boeheim has scored 24 percent of the team’s points this season and is averaging 16.8 over his last five games. Lewis, a senior, is averaging 10 points over the last five games.

BIG MEN ON CAMPUS: Harvard’s Lewis has averaged 11.5 points and 6.3 rebounds while Noah Kirkwood has put up 11.9 points. For the Big Red, Boeheim has averaged 17.1 points and 5.8 rebounds while Josh Warren has put up 10.3 points and 5.5 rebounds.JUMPING FOR JIMMY: Boeheim has connected on 30.9 percent of the 97 3-pointers he’s attempted and has made 10 of 28 over his last five games. He’s also converted 70.4 percent of his foul shots this season.

SLIPPING AT 72: Cornell is 0-10 when it allows at least 72 points and 5-4 when it holds opponents to less than 72.

UNDEFEATED WHEN: Harvard is a perfect 9-0 when it holds an opponent to 66 points or fewer. The Crimson are 5-7 when opponents score more than 66 points.

DID YOU KNOW: Harvard is ranked second among Ivy League teams with an offensive rebound percentage of 29.8 percent. The Crimson have averaged 10 offensive boards per game.